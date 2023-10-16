Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Centene worth $43,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,503. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

