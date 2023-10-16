Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.81. 314,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,519. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

