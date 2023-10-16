Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CBIZ worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,807,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CBZ shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.95. 29,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $56.96.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

