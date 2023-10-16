Argent Capital Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Medpace by 100.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $2,293,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Medpace by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 135,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,704 shares of company stock valued at $93,178,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $238.97. 75,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,863. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.85.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.33.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

