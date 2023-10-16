Argent Capital Management LLC Has $40.02 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $40,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Post by 1,644.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,423,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,930,000 after buying an additional 1,341,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $26,200,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.67. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

