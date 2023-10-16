Argent Capital Management LLC Has $60.86 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone worth $60,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.44. 1,493,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

