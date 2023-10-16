Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Exponent Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.03 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

