Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.95. The company had a trading volume of 154,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,913. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.70 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

