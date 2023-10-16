Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $228,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of A stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.84. 466,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,776. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.82 and a 52 week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.