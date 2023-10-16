Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Down 7.8% in September

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBKL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5468 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

