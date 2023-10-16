Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Trading Up 6.4%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 281,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,015,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.09% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,842,457.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,950,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 77.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 770,980 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,700,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

See Also

