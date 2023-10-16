Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,352,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,099,024.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,915,551 shares of company stock worth $74,510,748 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

