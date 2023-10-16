Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. 59,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $420,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.10. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1,494.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($66.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7,017.74% and a negative net margin of 9,484.43%.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

In other Ascent Solar Technologies news, CEO Paul P. Warley acquired 34,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ascent Solar Technologies news, Director Gregory C. Thompson bought 17,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul P. Warley bought 34,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,079.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

