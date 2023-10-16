ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Raised to $98.00

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Get ASGN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. ASGN has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.23.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 100.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,479 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 311.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ASGN by 54.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.