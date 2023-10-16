Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $38.29 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.19.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

