Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $42.05 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.07 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

