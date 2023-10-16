Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,966 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 477,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $229,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.24.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $544.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

