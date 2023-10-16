Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

