Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $40,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $208.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.43 and its 200 day moving average is $196.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $133.89 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.