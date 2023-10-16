Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,066 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,532,223.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

