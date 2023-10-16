Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astrotech during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717. The company has a market cap of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.