Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.58.

Shares of TSE ATH traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.27. 1,726,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,206. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.11. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$4.40.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.61 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 55.17% and a return on equity of 47.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5637319 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

