Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 793,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 114.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,173,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

