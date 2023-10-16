Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 803,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Athira Pharma Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.75. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.41.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
