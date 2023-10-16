Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 154,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Lithium

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Atlas Lithium stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $28.90. 16,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,536. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ATLX

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.