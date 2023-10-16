Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATMU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ATMU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. 47,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.33. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $14,416,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.