Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Atomera by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 83.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 30.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 90,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 45.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATOM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. 23,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,655. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares in the company, valued at $689,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $76,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $49,147.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,379.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,242 shares of company stock worth $164,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

