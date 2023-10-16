Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,839 shares.The stock last traded at $404.60 and had previously closed at $399.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.09.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 57.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Atrion by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

