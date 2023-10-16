Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 15.8% in September

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUBN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.00. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Stories

