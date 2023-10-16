Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Augmedix Stock Performance
Augmedix stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 89,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,606. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.43.
Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Augmedix Company Profile
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.
