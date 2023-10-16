Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAK remained flat at $10.91 during trading hours on Monday. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,295. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.