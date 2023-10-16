AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 3,564 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 121.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,397. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $116.88 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

