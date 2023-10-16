AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,968 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $609.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

