AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 55,418 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AES news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.