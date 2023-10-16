AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

