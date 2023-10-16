AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Boston Partners grew its position in Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

