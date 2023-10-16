AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 177,382 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,382 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 980,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 268,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

