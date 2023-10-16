AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,932.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,935.00 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6,134.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6,002.73.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

