AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,899,761 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

