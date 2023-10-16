AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $4.66 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.16 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.