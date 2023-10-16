AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $518,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 964.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $262.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

