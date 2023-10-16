AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $608,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $742.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $754.86 and its 200-day moving average is $751.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.