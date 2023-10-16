AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:FLT opened at $249.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $278.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLT
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FLEETCOR Technologies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.