AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,942 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 224.1% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 53,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 523,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 95,718 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6,334.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MU opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,532,223.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

