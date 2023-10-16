AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 5,503 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

MCHP opened at $77.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

