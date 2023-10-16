AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 990,629 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 990,629 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

