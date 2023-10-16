AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $49.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,319 shares of company stock worth $16,854,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

