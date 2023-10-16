AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,298 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $198,007,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.78, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

