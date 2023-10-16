authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Up 23.7% in September

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 73,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 15,500 shares of authID stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $132,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,290.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get authID alerts:

Institutional Trading of authID

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of authID by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in authID by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in authID in the first quarter worth $50,000.

authID Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AUID traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,984. authID has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 7,626.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,148.00%.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.