Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Cut by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

ADP traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.97. The stock had a trading volume of 166,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

